10509 Kelburn Drive

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Now offering 1-month free!



A charming 4 bedrooms, 1 bath home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! Cozy living room with laminate wood floors! Galley style kitchen with plenty of cabinet and granite countertop space which leads to dining area! Fenced backyard and a storage unit! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today!

Kitchen appliances and water heater will be installed once we have a signed lease.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.