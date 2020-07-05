All apartments in Houston
/
Houston, TX
/
10507 Eagle Glen Drive
Last updated August 3 2019 at 11:35 AM

10507 Eagle Glen Drive

10507 Eagle Glen Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10507 Eagle Glen Drive, Houston, TX 77041
Westbranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
courtyard
parking
garage
This is it! Location, Location, Location! Just minutes from the beltway, I-10 and more! This home has been lovingly remodeled and is ready for you to call home. New roof, new wood and tile flooring, new courtyard and driveway section, fresh paint, re-glazed windows, new appliances, and so much more! This wonderful home offers a light and bright layout with so much charm! The home wraps around a courtyard that is large enough to have outdoor living, dining and play area! The living room offers high ceilings, fireplace, wood floors and more. The kitchen is a dream with granite counters, upgraded tile, designer back-splash, and new appliances. Whip up great meals in this space! The large ensuite master has a sliding door that leads out to the courtyard and features wood floors, fresh paint, large closets. The secondary bedrooms feature great space, large closets, and bright light. This home has it all! Welcome home! This home did not flood!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10507 Eagle Glen Drive have any available units?
10507 Eagle Glen Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 10507 Eagle Glen Drive have?
Some of 10507 Eagle Glen Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10507 Eagle Glen Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10507 Eagle Glen Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10507 Eagle Glen Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10507 Eagle Glen Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 10507 Eagle Glen Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10507 Eagle Glen Drive offers parking.
Does 10507 Eagle Glen Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10507 Eagle Glen Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10507 Eagle Glen Drive have a pool?
No, 10507 Eagle Glen Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10507 Eagle Glen Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 10507 Eagle Glen Drive has accessible units.
Does 10507 Eagle Glen Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10507 Eagle Glen Drive has units with dishwashers.

