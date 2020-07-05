10507 Eagle Glen Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities accessible courtyard parking garage

This is it! Location, Location, Location! Just minutes from the beltway, I-10 and more! This home has been lovingly remodeled and is ready for you to call home. New roof, new wood and tile flooring, new courtyard and driveway section, fresh paint, re-glazed windows, new appliances, and so much more! This wonderful home offers a light and bright layout with so much charm! The home wraps around a courtyard that is large enough to have outdoor living, dining and play area! The living room offers high ceilings, fireplace, wood floors and more. The kitchen is a dream with granite counters, upgraded tile, designer back-splash, and new appliances. Whip up great meals in this space! The large ensuite master has a sliding door that leads out to the courtyard and features wood floors, fresh paint, large closets. The secondary bedrooms feature great space, large closets, and bright light. This home has it all! Welcome home! This home did not flood!