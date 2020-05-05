All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 1047 Sawgrass Ridge Ln..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
1047 Sawgrass Ridge Ln.
Last updated August 3 2019 at 10:26 AM

1047 Sawgrass Ridge Ln.

1047 Sawgrass Ridge Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1047 Sawgrass Ridge Lane, Houston, TX 77073

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
1047 Sawgrass Ridge Ln. Available 09/15/19 1047 Sawgrass Ridge Ln - ****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***
Please call 281-894-9111 to schedule a showing.

Price: $1335
Security Deposit: $1135
Processing fee: $200
Sq Feet: 1660
Bedroom: 3
Baths: 2.5
Heating: Central
Cooling: Central
Appliances: Srove

In addition to rent, there will be $20.00 a month for quality filters to be conveniently sent to your door. This saves up to 15% on your utility bill, prevents costly HVAC repairs, and ensures a healthy home environment.

Extras: Wow! Spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home priced to Lease fast! This property features a spacious living area with fireplace for cozy nights. Kitchen with plenty of counter space. Master with tub and shower. Two car garage and great Texas size backyard. Don't wait...won't last long!

Real Property Management Preferred
P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913

(RLNE3299705)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1047 Sawgrass Ridge Ln. have any available units?
1047 Sawgrass Ridge Ln. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1047 Sawgrass Ridge Ln. have?
Some of 1047 Sawgrass Ridge Ln.'s amenities include pet friendly, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1047 Sawgrass Ridge Ln. currently offering any rent specials?
1047 Sawgrass Ridge Ln. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1047 Sawgrass Ridge Ln. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1047 Sawgrass Ridge Ln. is pet friendly.
Does 1047 Sawgrass Ridge Ln. offer parking?
Yes, 1047 Sawgrass Ridge Ln. offers parking.
Does 1047 Sawgrass Ridge Ln. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1047 Sawgrass Ridge Ln. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1047 Sawgrass Ridge Ln. have a pool?
No, 1047 Sawgrass Ridge Ln. does not have a pool.
Does 1047 Sawgrass Ridge Ln. have accessible units?
No, 1047 Sawgrass Ridge Ln. does not have accessible units.
Does 1047 Sawgrass Ridge Ln. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1047 Sawgrass Ridge Ln. does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
How to Move Cross Country
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Market Square Tower
777 Preston St
Houston, TX 77002
3618 Garrott St
3618 Garrott St
Houston, TX 77006
Live Oak
851 Threadneedle St
Houston, TX 77079
Advenir at Milan
13100 W Bellfort Ave
Houston, TX 77099
Sedona
14402 Pavilion Pt
Houston, TX 77083
Villa Nueva
5300 West Gulf Bank Road
Houston, TX 77088
2403 Southmore
2403 Southmore Ave
Houston, TX 77004
Richton
2322 Richton Street
Houston, TX 77098

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston