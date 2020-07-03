All apartments in Houston
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:28 PM

10322 Panther Point Drive

10322 Panther Point Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10322 Panther Point Drive, Houston, TX 77099
Alief

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
refrigerator
Move In Ready Alief Area gated community - Contact for details. Move In Ready Alief area home! Fresh paint, wood flooring throughout, attached 2 car garage. Open floorplan with vaulted ceilings. All bedrooms upstairs. HUGE master suite with additional sitting area and large master closet. Tenant must provide their own fridge and washer and dryer. Each adult over 18 must apply online. Incomplete applications won't be processed. No housing vouchers accepted. Pets are okay on a case by case bases and must be approved by the owner. Please contact Everett Jones at 832-372-0536 to confirm showing appointment.Credit score of >600 preferred. SECURITY DEPOSIT AND FIRST MONTH'S RENT IN FULL DUE AT LEASE SIGNING.

(RLNE3770180)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10322 Panther Point Drive have any available units?
10322 Panther Point Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 10322 Panther Point Drive have?
Some of 10322 Panther Point Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10322 Panther Point Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10322 Panther Point Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10322 Panther Point Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 10322 Panther Point Drive is pet friendly.
Does 10322 Panther Point Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10322 Panther Point Drive offers parking.
Does 10322 Panther Point Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10322 Panther Point Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10322 Panther Point Drive have a pool?
No, 10322 Panther Point Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10322 Panther Point Drive have accessible units?
No, 10322 Panther Point Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10322 Panther Point Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 10322 Panther Point Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

