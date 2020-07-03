10322 Panther Point Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Move In Ready Alief Area gated community - Contact for details. Move In Ready Alief area home! Fresh paint, wood flooring throughout, attached 2 car garage. Open floorplan with vaulted ceilings. All bedrooms upstairs. HUGE master suite with additional sitting area and large master closet. Tenant must provide their own fridge and washer and dryer. Each adult over 18 must apply online. Incomplete applications won't be processed. No housing vouchers accepted. Pets are okay on a case by case bases and must be approved by the owner. Please contact Everett Jones at 832-372-0536 to confirm showing appointment.Credit score of >600 preferred. SECURITY DEPOSIT AND FIRST MONTH'S RENT IN FULL DUE AT LEASE SIGNING.



(RLNE3770180)