10303 Colony Ct

Amenities

garbage disposal dishwasher garage recently renovated pool playground

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal oven range recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse playground pool garage

single family home - Property Id: 107501



Location, Location. Location A beautiful, newly renovated home on private street in the highly sought on court yard neighborhood. This family friendly has 1500 Sq ft. Home with 3 bedrooms & 2 baths. & 2 garage car. . New kitchen, total new bathrooms, total new paint entire house.

This property minutes from I10. 290 &toll road centrally located. It has community club house, play ground, pool and recreation park .

One month deposit required. Background check

Call 713-882-0783. Max

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/107501

Property Id 107501



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4781563)