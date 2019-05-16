10303 Colony Ct

Amenities
single family home - Property Id: 107501
Location, Location. Location A beautiful, newly renovated home on private street in the highly sought on court yard neighborhood. This family friendly has 1500 Sq ft. Home with 3 bedrooms & 2 baths. & 2 garage car. . New kitchen, total new bathrooms, total new paint entire house.
This property minutes from I10. 290 &toll road centrally located. It has community club house, play ground, pool and recreation park .
One month deposit required. Background check
Call 713-882-0783. Max
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/107501
Property Id 107501
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4781563)