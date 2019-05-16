All apartments in Houston
Last updated April 1 2019 at 11:59 AM

10303 Colony Ct

10303 Colony Court · No Longer Available
Location

10303 Colony Court, Houston, TX 77041
Westbranch

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
playground
pool
garage
single family home - Property Id: 107501

Location, Location. Location A beautiful, newly renovated home on private street in the highly sought on court yard neighborhood. This family friendly has 1500 Sq ft. Home with 3 bedrooms & 2 baths. & 2 garage car. . New kitchen, total new bathrooms, total new paint entire house.
This property minutes from I10. 290 &toll road centrally located. It has community club house, play ground, pool and recreation park .
One month deposit required. Background check
Call 713-882-0783. Max
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/107501
Property Id 107501

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4781563)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10303 Colony Ct have any available units?
10303 Colony Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 10303 Colony Ct have?
Some of 10303 Colony Ct's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10303 Colony Ct currently offering any rent specials?
10303 Colony Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10303 Colony Ct pet-friendly?
No, 10303 Colony Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 10303 Colony Ct offer parking?
Yes, 10303 Colony Ct offers parking.
Does 10303 Colony Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10303 Colony Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10303 Colony Ct have a pool?
Yes, 10303 Colony Ct has a pool.
Does 10303 Colony Ct have accessible units?
No, 10303 Colony Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 10303 Colony Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10303 Colony Ct has units with dishwashers.

