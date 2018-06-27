10290 Hammerly Boulevard

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool

This quite, safe, and no flooded during Harvey lovely community is all you need for convenient location on working, schooling and so much more! Just serviced AC units, new windows, brand new fences and storage room door! Tons of upgraded features including granite couter-tops and back splashes in kitchen! fully upgraded master and second full baths features! master bed wood flooring, so much more! 3 bedrooms all upstairs including master to leave the whole first floor just to entertain! Master math and second full bath upstairs with a lovely powder room downstairs for your guest. Full open kitchen, formal dining, and a living room overlooking the community pool! The pool is literally few steps walk of your living room backdoor! Guys, come and check it out, you won't regret! Owner offer washer, dryer, and fridge if it is a 2 years lease!