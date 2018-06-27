All apartments in Houston
Last updated August 14 2019 at 11:56 PM

10290 Hammerly Boulevard

10290 Hammerly Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

10290 Hammerly Boulevard, Houston, TX 77043
Spring Shadows

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
This quite, safe, and no flooded during Harvey lovely community is all you need for convenient location on working, schooling and so much more! Just serviced AC units, new windows, brand new fences and storage room door! Tons of upgraded features including granite couter-tops and back splashes in kitchen! fully upgraded master and second full baths features! master bed wood flooring, so much more! 3 bedrooms all upstairs including master to leave the whole first floor just to entertain! Master math and second full bath upstairs with a lovely powder room downstairs for your guest. Full open kitchen, formal dining, and a living room overlooking the community pool! The pool is literally few steps walk of your living room backdoor! Guys, come and check it out, you won't regret! Owner offer washer, dryer, and fridge if it is a 2 years lease!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10290 Hammerly Boulevard have any available units?
10290 Hammerly Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 10290 Hammerly Boulevard have?
Some of 10290 Hammerly Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10290 Hammerly Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
10290 Hammerly Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10290 Hammerly Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 10290 Hammerly Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 10290 Hammerly Boulevard offer parking?
No, 10290 Hammerly Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 10290 Hammerly Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10290 Hammerly Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10290 Hammerly Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 10290 Hammerly Boulevard has a pool.
Does 10290 Hammerly Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 10290 Hammerly Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 10290 Hammerly Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 10290 Hammerly Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.

