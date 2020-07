Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool tennis court

Lovely townhouse 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths. Upgrades include new kitchen, granite counter-tops, and AC. Dryer, washer, and refrigerator all included. Well maintained complex with community pool and tennis courts and easy access to running trails. Located near Energy Corridor with easy access to Beltway 8, 1 10 and minutes away from the City Centre.