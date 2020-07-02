101 Stratford St

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator parking garage internet access

Charming 1 bedroom condo in the heart of Montrose/Midtown area. Walking distance to light rail (~0.6 miles) for easy access to med center and downtown. There are two parking spots in parking garage, and storage unit on bottom floor for a bike or any additional furniture. Located on the third floor and there is not an elevator, so you should be able to walk up stairs! Also pets are allowed!



The washer and dryer combo unit is very small (just FYI) but it works for small loads. For larger loads there are community washer/dryers in the complex (it is a very small complex).



All utilities are included (electric, water, cable TV, internet) in the rental cost.