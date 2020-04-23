All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 1006 Studewood St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
1006 Studewood St
Last updated July 12 2019 at 10:15 AM

1006 Studewood St

1006 Studewood Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Greater Heights
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1006 Studewood Street, Houston, TX 77008
Greater Heights

Amenities

pet friendly
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1006 Studewood St Available 08/15/19 1006 Studewood - Description: ****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***
Please call 281-894-9111 to schedule a showing.

Price: $1195
Security Deposit: $995
Processing fee: $200
Sq Feet: 704
Bedroom: 1
Baths: 1
Heating: window unit
Cooling: window unit
Appliances: Stove

In addition to rent, there will be $20.00 a month for quality filters to be conveniently sent to your door. This saves up to 15% on your utility bill, prevents costly HVAC repairs, and ensures a healthy home environment.

Extras: Comfy 1 bedroom 1 bath duplex centrally located in the wonderful Heights community. Unit is cozy but spacious. Kitchen has plenty of storage space. Full restroom with tile shower. Bedroom has two large windows giving the room plenty of outside lighting. Water is included! Apply today! Don't wait this home won't last long!

Real Property Management Preferred
P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913

(RLNE3920362)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1006 Studewood St have any available units?
1006 Studewood St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 1006 Studewood St currently offering any rent specials?
1006 Studewood St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1006 Studewood St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1006 Studewood St is pet friendly.
Does 1006 Studewood St offer parking?
No, 1006 Studewood St does not offer parking.
Does 1006 Studewood St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1006 Studewood St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1006 Studewood St have a pool?
No, 1006 Studewood St does not have a pool.
Does 1006 Studewood St have accessible units?
No, 1006 Studewood St does not have accessible units.
Does 1006 Studewood St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1006 Studewood St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1006 Studewood St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1006 Studewood St has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Post Oak at Woodway
99 N Post Oak Ln
Houston, TX 77024
The Gallery at Katy
1007 S Mason Rd
Houston, TX 77450
40FiftyFive Braeswood Apartment Homes
4055 S Braeswood Blvd
Houston, TX 77025
Sunrise By The Park
155 Birdsall St
Houston, TX 77007
Windchase Hamlet Apartments
3233 Windchase Blvd
Houston, TX 77082
Arlo Memorial
935 N Wilcrest Dr
Houston, TX 77079
Villas at Braeburn
9600 Braes Bayou Dr
Houston, TX 77074
Metropole
3616 Richmond Ave
Houston, TX 77046

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston