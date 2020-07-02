All apartments in Houston
Last updated March 21 2020 at 5:38 PM

1006 Canadian Street

1006 Canadian Street · No Longer Available
Location

1006 Canadian Street, Houston, TX 77009
Northside Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Recently remodeled, darling 2/1 cottage with stained wood floors and crown molding. Kitchen has been updated with NEW cabinets, granite counters, and tile floor. Also features stainless appliances, including NEW dishwasher, gas range/oven and fridge. Utility room in house includes brand new Maytag washer and dryer. All appliances (washer, dryer, fridge) are included. Large living/dining combo with ceiling fans. Good sized bedrooms with large closets. One bedroom has two closets, including a large walk in closet. This is a great location, close-in and near downtown.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1006 Canadian Street have any available units?
1006 Canadian Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1006 Canadian Street have?
Some of 1006 Canadian Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1006 Canadian Street currently offering any rent specials?
1006 Canadian Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1006 Canadian Street pet-friendly?
No, 1006 Canadian Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 1006 Canadian Street offer parking?
Yes, 1006 Canadian Street offers parking.
Does 1006 Canadian Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1006 Canadian Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1006 Canadian Street have a pool?
No, 1006 Canadian Street does not have a pool.
Does 1006 Canadian Street have accessible units?
No, 1006 Canadian Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1006 Canadian Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1006 Canadian Street has units with dishwashers.

