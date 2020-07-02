1006 Canadian Street

Amenities
Recently remodeled, darling 2/1 cottage with stained wood floors and crown molding. Kitchen has been updated with NEW cabinets, granite counters, and tile floor. Also features stainless appliances, including NEW dishwasher, gas range/oven and fridge. Utility room in house includes brand new Maytag washer and dryer. All appliances (washer, dryer, fridge) are included. Large living/dining combo with ceiling fans. Good sized bedrooms with large closets. One bedroom has two closets, including a large walk in closet. This is a great location, close-in and near downtown.