Last updated May 30 2020 at 4:17 PM

1005 Saint Charles Street

1005 Saint Charles Street · No Longer Available
Location

1005 Saint Charles Street, Houston, TX 77003
Downtown Houston

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
elevator
game room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
elevator
game room
parking
garage
ELEVATOR INCLUDED IN THIS 4 STORY FREESTANDING TOWNHOME..... McKinney Place! LARGE GAME ROOM IN ADDITION TO THE LIVING ROOM. Just a few blocks walkable to 8th Wonder Brewery and the new East Village with restaurants and bars, comedy club and more coming! Very close to the Metro light rail station too! Blocks to Discovery Green Park, Green Street shopping and entertainment! Dynamo Soccer, Astros Minute Maid and Toyota Center......all close! ROOF TOP TERRACE HOME WITH GAME ROOM AND ELEVATOR.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1005 Saint Charles Street have any available units?
1005 Saint Charles Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1005 Saint Charles Street have?
Some of 1005 Saint Charles Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1005 Saint Charles Street currently offering any rent specials?
1005 Saint Charles Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1005 Saint Charles Street pet-friendly?
No, 1005 Saint Charles Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 1005 Saint Charles Street offer parking?
Yes, 1005 Saint Charles Street offers parking.
Does 1005 Saint Charles Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1005 Saint Charles Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1005 Saint Charles Street have a pool?
No, 1005 Saint Charles Street does not have a pool.
Does 1005 Saint Charles Street have accessible units?
Yes, 1005 Saint Charles Street has accessible units.
Does 1005 Saint Charles Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1005 Saint Charles Street has units with dishwashers.

