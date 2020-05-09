Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accessible fire pit parking bbq/grill garage

Welcome home to 10038 Haddington Drive! This recently remodeled home nestled in sought after Spring Branch offers 3 bedrooms & 2 baths with beautiful details and finishes throughout! The open concept living allows for easy entertainment for friends & family! Recent upgrades include 2018 HVAC & Water Heater & 2015 roof. This home also features hardwood & tile flooring throughout, double pane windows, recessed lighting, remodeled kitchen with stainless steel appliances & granite counter tops with a modern tile backsplash. Both bathrooms recently remodeled, no carpet in this home, and large windows throughout. Also features an incredibly large backyard with wood deck, bbq grill and fire pit. Also, conveniently located just minutes away from City Centre, Memorial City Mall, & the Energy Corridor and this home is zoned to acclaimed Spring Branch ISD!