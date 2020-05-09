All apartments in Houston
Last updated May 16 2020 at 6:56 PM

10038 Haddington Drive

10038 Haddington Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10038 Haddington Drive, Houston, TX 77080
Spring Branch West

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
fire pit
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Welcome home to 10038 Haddington Drive! This recently remodeled home nestled in sought after Spring Branch offers 3 bedrooms & 2 baths with beautiful details and finishes throughout! The open concept living allows for easy entertainment for friends & family! Recent upgrades include 2018 HVAC & Water Heater & 2015 roof. This home also features hardwood & tile flooring throughout, double pane windows, recessed lighting, remodeled kitchen with stainless steel appliances & granite counter tops with a modern tile backsplash. Both bathrooms recently remodeled, no carpet in this home, and large windows throughout. Also features an incredibly large backyard with wood deck, bbq grill and fire pit. Also, conveniently located just minutes away from City Centre, Memorial City Mall, & the Energy Corridor and this home is zoned to acclaimed Spring Branch ISD!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10038 Haddington Drive have any available units?
10038 Haddington Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 10038 Haddington Drive have?
Some of 10038 Haddington Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10038 Haddington Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10038 Haddington Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10038 Haddington Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10038 Haddington Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 10038 Haddington Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10038 Haddington Drive offers parking.
Does 10038 Haddington Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10038 Haddington Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10038 Haddington Drive have a pool?
No, 10038 Haddington Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10038 Haddington Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 10038 Haddington Drive has accessible units.
Does 10038 Haddington Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10038 Haddington Drive has units with dishwashers.

