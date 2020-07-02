10023 Briarwild Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly

Charming house in Spring Branch area. Use your imagination and turn this house into your dream home. Double sided brick fireplace separate living room and family room. Open floor plan. The kitchen opens to family room. Wood beams on slopped ceiling. Natural light throughout the house. Big utility room with hot water heater. Large backyard with a storage shed. Great location. Close to Memorial City Mall, City Center, Memorial Hermann Hospital and easy high way access............... Please you contact the Landlord in-charge DAVIS MOLLIE M via email on armytillman4ever@gmail.com or through sending a text messages only then PLEASE NO CALLS @ (573) 245-4074.



(RLNE5637381)