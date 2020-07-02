All apartments in Houston
Houston, TX
10023 Briarwild Ln
Last updated March 13 2020 at 10:47 AM

10023 Briarwild Ln

10023 Briarwild Lane · No Longer Available
Location

10023 Briarwild Lane, Houston, TX 77080
Spring Branch West

Amenities

in unit laundry
cats allowed
fireplace
some paid utils
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
Charming house in Spring Branch area. Use your imagination and turn this house into your dream home. Double sided brick fireplace separate living room and family room. Open floor plan. The kitchen opens to family room. Wood beams on slopped ceiling. Natural light throughout the house. Big utility room with hot water heater. Large backyard with a storage shed. Great location. Close to Memorial City Mall, City Center, Memorial Hermann Hospital and easy high way access............... Please you contact the Landlord in-charge DAVIS MOLLIE M via email on armytillman4ever@gmail.com or through sending a text messages only then PLEASE NO CALLS @ (573) 245-4074.

(RLNE5637381)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10023 Briarwild Ln have any available units?
10023 Briarwild Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 10023 Briarwild Ln have?
Some of 10023 Briarwild Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, cats allowed, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10023 Briarwild Ln currently offering any rent specials?
10023 Briarwild Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10023 Briarwild Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 10023 Briarwild Ln is pet friendly.
Does 10023 Briarwild Ln offer parking?
No, 10023 Briarwild Ln does not offer parking.
Does 10023 Briarwild Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10023 Briarwild Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10023 Briarwild Ln have a pool?
No, 10023 Briarwild Ln does not have a pool.
Does 10023 Briarwild Ln have accessible units?
No, 10023 Briarwild Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 10023 Briarwild Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 10023 Briarwild Ln does not have units with dishwashers.

