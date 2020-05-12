1000 Yale Street

Amenities

Modern 3 Bedroom // 3.5 Bathroom in the Heart of the Heights! - Stunning 3 Bedroom, 3.5 Bathroom 3-story home with hardwood floors and high ceilings throughout! The home has never flooded and is in great shape! Some additional amenities include recessed lighting, gated courtyard, large closets w/shelving, master bedroom closet walk-in w/built-ins, double vanity, over-sized whirlpool tub & custom high end tile w/over-sized double-head shower. Granite counter breakfast bar, gas log fireplace,large open floor plan perfect for entertaining.



Home is zoned to Harvard Elementary and close to hiking/biking trails!



No Security Deposit Required!



(RLNE5757623)