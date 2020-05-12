All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 1000 Yale Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
1000 Yale Street
Last updated May 2 2020 at 9:55 AM

1000 Yale Street

1000 Yale Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Greater Heights
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1000 Yale Street, Houston, TX 77008
Greater Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
alarm system
courtyard
parking
pool
guest parking
Modern 3 Bedroom // 3.5 Bathroom in the Heart of the Heights! - Stunning 3 Bedroom, 3.5 Bathroom 3-story home with hardwood floors and high ceilings throughout! The home has never flooded and is in great shape! Some additional amenities include recessed lighting, gated courtyard, large closets w/shelving, master bedroom closet walk-in w/built-ins, double vanity, over-sized whirlpool tub & custom high end tile w/over-sized double-head shower. Granite counter breakfast bar, gas log fireplace,large open floor plan perfect for entertaining.

Home is zoned to Harvard Elementary and close to hiking/biking trails!

No Security Deposit Required!

(RLNE5757623)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1000 Yale Street have any available units?
1000 Yale Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1000 Yale Street have?
Some of 1000 Yale Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1000 Yale Street currently offering any rent specials?
1000 Yale Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1000 Yale Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1000 Yale Street is pet friendly.
Does 1000 Yale Street offer parking?
Yes, 1000 Yale Street offers parking.
Does 1000 Yale Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1000 Yale Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1000 Yale Street have a pool?
Yes, 1000 Yale Street has a pool.
Does 1000 Yale Street have accessible units?
No, 1000 Yale Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1000 Yale Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1000 Yale Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hanover BLVD Place
1770 South Post Oak Lane
Houston, TX 77056
Terracita
801 Allen Genoa Rd
Houston, TX 77017
Midtown Grove
3603 Chenevert St
Houston, TX 77004
The Alcove
77 E Edgebrook Dr
Houston, TX 77034
M5250
5250 Brownway St
Houston, TX 77056
91Fifty
9150 Hwy 6 N
Houston, TX 77095
Discovery at Mandolin
19401 Tomball Parkway
Houston, TX 77070
Fairfield Cove
15615 Blue Ash Dr
Houston, TX 77090

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston