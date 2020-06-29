All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 1 7650 Springhill St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
1 7650 Springhill St
Last updated May 10 2019 at 8:46 AM

1 7650 Springhill St

7650 Springhill Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
OST - South Union
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7650 Springhill Street, Houston, TX 77021
OST - South Union

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Fully furnished condo decorated in modern contemporary style. Hardwood floors throughout the main living space. Living room comes with modern furniture and a flat screen mounted on the wall. Kitchen table with modern chairs for six in the main area. Fully equipped kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Electricity, water and gas included. Large master bathroom with spacious walk in closet and built ins. His and hers sink with plenty of storage. Toilet off the bathroom seperate with private door. Towels are provided as well as bedding with spare sheets. Spare bedroom comes with a fold out futon into a queen. Also, a dresser in spare closet. Master bedroom comes with a pillow top queen with pillows and a dresser with a wall mounted tv. All windows have new 2in blinds with the master having curtains. Everything is from 2016! Two spots for cars inside the garage with a back patio. Patio comes with a deck two chairs and a table with bamboo lining the house for a nice quaint outdoor space.

I know this website has a bad rep... we are real owners of the property and will be in touch within 24hrs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1 7650 Springhill St have any available units?
1 7650 Springhill St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1 7650 Springhill St have?
Some of 1 7650 Springhill St's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1 7650 Springhill St currently offering any rent specials?
1 7650 Springhill St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1 7650 Springhill St pet-friendly?
No, 1 7650 Springhill St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 1 7650 Springhill St offer parking?
Yes, 1 7650 Springhill St offers parking.
Does 1 7650 Springhill St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1 7650 Springhill St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1 7650 Springhill St have a pool?
No, 1 7650 Springhill St does not have a pool.
Does 1 7650 Springhill St have accessible units?
No, 1 7650 Springhill St does not have accessible units.
Does 1 7650 Springhill St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1 7650 Springhill St does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Briar Forest Lofts
13202 Briar Forest Dr
Houston, TX 77077
The Redford
1221 Redford Rd
Houston, TX 77034
Alta Med Main
9330 Main Street
Houston, TX 77025
Willows Apartments
10919 Fondren Rd
Houston, TX 77096
Tiburon
8989 West Rd
Houston, TX 77064
The Grove at Wilcrest
11070 Katy Fwy
Houston, TX 77043
Stoneriver
8901 Bissonnet St
Houston, TX 77074
Avanti Cityside
7373 Ardmore Street
Houston, TX 77054

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston