Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup in unit laundry bathtub carpet garbage disposal ice maker oven range walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse playground pool garage pet friendly tennis court volleyball court cats allowed dogs allowed parking gym on-site laundry guest parking internet access online portal package receiving

Welcome to Pecan Knoll and Broadway Manor Apartments in Garland, Texas! When you step into our community, you will feel the charm of our peaceful atmosphere immediately. We are proud to offer a variety of one, two and three bedroom apartment homes, featuring a well equipped kitchen, large walk-in closets, central air conditioning, and even a cozy fireplace. When you are in need of some recreational fun, dive into our refreshing pool or play a game of tennis at our on-site court. Once you become a resident of our community, you will be minutes from numerous shopping, dining, and entertainment options. Best of all, we are a pet friendly community that encourages you to bring your furry friends along! Visit Pecan Knoll and Broadway Manor Apartments and see why our community is the perfect place to call home.