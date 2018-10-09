Rent Calculator
5313 Deer Brook Road
Last updated February 14 2020 at 6:00 AM
5313 Deer Brook Road
5313 Deer Brook Road
·
No Longer Available
5313 Deer Brook Road, Garland, TX 75044
Firewheel
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $50 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Does 5313 Deer Brook Road have any available units?
5313 Deer Brook Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Garland, TX
.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Garland Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5313 Deer Brook Road have?
Some of 5313 Deer Brook Road's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5313 Deer Brook Road currently offering any rent specials?
5313 Deer Brook Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5313 Deer Brook Road pet-friendly?
No, 5313 Deer Brook Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Garland
.
Does 5313 Deer Brook Road offer parking?
Yes, 5313 Deer Brook Road offers parking.
Does 5313 Deer Brook Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5313 Deer Brook Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5313 Deer Brook Road have a pool?
No, 5313 Deer Brook Road does not have a pool.
Does 5313 Deer Brook Road have accessible units?
No, 5313 Deer Brook Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5313 Deer Brook Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5313 Deer Brook Road has units with dishwashers.
