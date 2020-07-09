Rent Calculator
520 Ford Street
Last updated May 12 2020 at 11:07 PM
1 of 2
520 Ford Street
520 Ford Street
No Longer Available
Location
520 Ford Street, Garland, TX 75040
Terrace-Bellaire
Amenities
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 520 Ford Street have any available units?
520 Ford Street doesn't have any available units at this time.
Garland, TX
.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
Garland Rent Report
.
Is 520 Ford Street currently offering any rent specials?
520 Ford Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 520 Ford Street pet-friendly?
No, 520 Ford Street is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Garland
.
Does 520 Ford Street offer parking?
No, 520 Ford Street does not offer parking.
Does 520 Ford Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 520 Ford Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 520 Ford Street have a pool?
No, 520 Ford Street does not have a pool.
Does 520 Ford Street have accessible units?
No, 520 Ford Street does not have accessible units.
Does 520 Ford Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 520 Ford Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 520 Ford Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 520 Ford Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
