All apartments in Garland
Find more places like 502 Woodcastle Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Garland, TX
/
502 Woodcastle Drive
Last updated February 18 2020 at 9:06 PM

502 Woodcastle Drive

502 Woodcastle Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Garland
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

502 Woodcastle Drive, Garland, TX 75040
Buckingham

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Welcome to this beautiful 3 bed, 2 bath, 1,663 sq. ft. home in Garland, TX! Spacious living room with a cozy brick fire place. Lovely kitchen with tons of granite space. Wonderful master suite. Huge secondary rooms. Be sure to schedule your showing and make this your next home today!

This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.. ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.
The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 502 Woodcastle Drive have any available units?
502 Woodcastle Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 502 Woodcastle Drive have?
Some of 502 Woodcastle Drive's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 502 Woodcastle Drive currently offering any rent specials?
502 Woodcastle Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 502 Woodcastle Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 502 Woodcastle Drive is pet friendly.
Does 502 Woodcastle Drive offer parking?
No, 502 Woodcastle Drive does not offer parking.
Does 502 Woodcastle Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 502 Woodcastle Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 502 Woodcastle Drive have a pool?
No, 502 Woodcastle Drive does not have a pool.
Does 502 Woodcastle Drive have accessible units?
No, 502 Woodcastle Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 502 Woodcastle Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 502 Woodcastle Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Montclair Estates
801 La Prada Dr
Garland, TX 75043
Garland Gardens
245 South Barnes Drive
Garland, TX 75042
Oaks 5th Street Crossing at City Center
250 N 5th St
Garland, TX 75040
Broadway
5118 Broadway Blvd
Garland, TX 75043
Fox Bend
2156 Cranford Dr
Garland, TX 75041
Fox Bend Apartments
2156 Cranford Drive
Garland, TX 75041
Lake Village West Apartments
5013 Peninsula Way
Garland, TX 75043
Berkshire Preserve
6221 Naaman Forest Blvd
Garland, TX 75044

Similar Pages

Garland 1 BedroomsGarland 2 Bedrooms
Garland Dog Friendly ApartmentsGarland Pet Friendly Places
Garland Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TX
Irving, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District