2739 Patricia Lane - 1
Last updated February 22 2020 at 6:02 PM

2739 Patricia Lane - 1

2739 Patricia Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2739 Patricia Lane, Garland, TX 75041
Amenities

parking
recently renovated
fireplace
refrigerator
Newly updated and ready for move in. 2 beds, 1 full and 2 half baths, open family room with wood burning fireplace, kitchen, eating, utility room, walk in pantry, half bath with an abundance of storage. This property also features a fenced yard and 2 car parking Water is additional fee. Refrigerator and dryer included. apply online at newgenproperties.managebuilding.com
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2739 Patricia Lane - 1 have any available units?
2739 Patricia Lane - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 2739 Patricia Lane - 1 have?
Some of 2739 Patricia Lane - 1's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2739 Patricia Lane - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
2739 Patricia Lane - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2739 Patricia Lane - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 2739 Patricia Lane - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 2739 Patricia Lane - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 2739 Patricia Lane - 1 offers parking.
Does 2739 Patricia Lane - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2739 Patricia Lane - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2739 Patricia Lane - 1 have a pool?
No, 2739 Patricia Lane - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 2739 Patricia Lane - 1 have accessible units?
No, 2739 Patricia Lane - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 2739 Patricia Lane - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2739 Patricia Lane - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.

