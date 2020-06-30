Nicely updated 4 bedroom home with fresh paint, new kitchen granite counter top, new cabinets, new tile floorings in living area, new laminate floorings in bedrooms, new appliances, new fixtures, and more...
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2617 Sam Houston Drive have any available units?
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
What amenities does 2617 Sam Houston Drive have?
Some of 2617 Sam Houston Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2617 Sam Houston Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2617 Sam Houston Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.