Garland, TX
2617 Sam Houston Drive
Last updated February 14 2020 at 8:22 AM

2617 Sam Houston Drive

2617 Sam Houston Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2617 Sam Houston Drive, Garland, TX 75044
Holford

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Nicely updated 4 bedroom home with fresh paint, new kitchen granite counter top, new cabinets, new tile floorings in living area, new laminate floorings in bedrooms, new appliances, new fixtures, and more...

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2617 Sam Houston Drive have any available units?
2617 Sam Houston Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 2617 Sam Houston Drive have?
Some of 2617 Sam Houston Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2617 Sam Houston Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2617 Sam Houston Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2617 Sam Houston Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2617 Sam Houston Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 2617 Sam Houston Drive offer parking?
No, 2617 Sam Houston Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2617 Sam Houston Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2617 Sam Houston Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2617 Sam Houston Drive have a pool?
No, 2617 Sam Houston Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2617 Sam Houston Drive have accessible units?
No, 2617 Sam Houston Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2617 Sam Houston Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2617 Sam Houston Drive has units with dishwashers.

