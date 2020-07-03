Rent Calculator
205 Ridgegate Drive
Last updated August 19 2019 at 2:58 PM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
205 Ridgegate Drive
205 Ridgegate Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
205 Ridgegate Drive, Garland, TX 75040
Glenbrook
Amenities
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Near Firewheel Mall. Spacious home with 2 living areas. Large backyard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 205 Ridgegate Drive have any available units?
205 Ridgegate Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Garland, TX
.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Garland Rent Report
.
Is 205 Ridgegate Drive currently offering any rent specials?
205 Ridgegate Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 205 Ridgegate Drive pet-friendly?
No, 205 Ridgegate Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Garland
.
Does 205 Ridgegate Drive offer parking?
Yes, 205 Ridgegate Drive offers parking.
Does 205 Ridgegate Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 205 Ridgegate Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 205 Ridgegate Drive have a pool?
No, 205 Ridgegate Drive does not have a pool.
Does 205 Ridgegate Drive have accessible units?
No, 205 Ridgegate Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 205 Ridgegate Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 205 Ridgegate Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 205 Ridgegate Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 205 Ridgegate Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
