Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Garland
Find more places like 1629 Nueces Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Garland, TX
/
1629 Nueces Drive
Last updated June 6 2019 at 10:15 PM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1629 Nueces Drive
1629 Nueces Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Garland
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
1629 Nueces Drive, Garland, TX 75040
Northlake
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful updated home near Firewheel Mall. New paint, new flooring, Stainless steel appliances, New air condition unit, new roof, updated lighting. House is move-in ready!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1629 Nueces Drive have any available units?
1629 Nueces Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Garland, TX
.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Garland Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1629 Nueces Drive have?
Some of 1629 Nueces Drive's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1629 Nueces Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1629 Nueces Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1629 Nueces Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1629 Nueces Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Garland
.
Does 1629 Nueces Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1629 Nueces Drive offers parking.
Does 1629 Nueces Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1629 Nueces Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1629 Nueces Drive have a pool?
No, 1629 Nueces Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1629 Nueces Drive have accessible units?
No, 1629 Nueces Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1629 Nueces Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1629 Nueces Drive has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Savoy of Garland Apartments
608 Rowlett Rd
Garland, TX 75043
Garland Gardens
245 South Barnes Drive
Garland, TX 75042
Broadway
5118 Broadway Blvd
Garland, TX 75043
Gateway Place Apartments
782 Gatewood Rd
Garland, TX 75230
Embree Hill
4901 Peninsula Way
Garland, TX 75043
The Boulders Apartments
6337 Duck Creek Dr
Garland, TX 75043
Equinox on the Park
6200 N Shiloh Rd
Garland, TX 75044
Hubbards Ridge
4351 Point Blvd
Garland, TX 75043
Similar Pages
Garland 1 Bedrooms
Garland 2 Bedrooms
Garland Dog Friendly Apartments
Garland Pet Friendly Places
Garland Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Apartments Near Colleges
Amberton University
El Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District