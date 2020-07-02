Rent Calculator
1520 S 3rd Street
1520 South 3rd Street
·
No Longer Available
1520 South 3rd Street, Garland, TX 75040
Hiland
recently renovated
air conditioning
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Must See!!! Charming Garland Bungalow. Updated 3 bedroom 1 bath, hardwood through out, central HVAC and large fenced backyard.
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Does 1520 S 3rd Street have any available units?
1520 S 3rd Street doesn't have any available units at this time.
Garland, TX
.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Garland Rent Report
.
Is 1520 S 3rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
1520 S 3rd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1520 S 3rd Street pet-friendly?
No, 1520 S 3rd Street is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Garland
.
Does 1520 S 3rd Street offer parking?
No, 1520 S 3rd Street does not offer parking.
Does 1520 S 3rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1520 S 3rd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1520 S 3rd Street have a pool?
No, 1520 S 3rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 1520 S 3rd Street have accessible units?
No, 1520 S 3rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1520 S 3rd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1520 S 3rd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1520 S 3rd Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1520 S 3rd Street has units with air conditioning.
