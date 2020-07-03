Garland home in a quiet neighborhood! - Cute 3 bedroom home in a quiet neighborhood. Near park with playground, pool, gym and more! Walking distance to schools. Tenant occupied until 3-31-20. Call to view today!
(RLNE5648828)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1413 Shorecrest Dr have any available units?
1413 Shorecrest Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 1413 Shorecrest Dr have?
Some of 1413 Shorecrest Dr's amenities include pet friendly, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1413 Shorecrest Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1413 Shorecrest Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1413 Shorecrest Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1413 Shorecrest Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1413 Shorecrest Dr offer parking?
No, 1413 Shorecrest Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1413 Shorecrest Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1413 Shorecrest Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1413 Shorecrest Dr have a pool?
Yes, 1413 Shorecrest Dr has a pool.
Does 1413 Shorecrest Dr have accessible units?
No, 1413 Shorecrest Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1413 Shorecrest Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1413 Shorecrest Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
