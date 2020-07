Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan fireplace patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel oven range refrigerator Property Amenities business center conference room clubhouse 24hr gym game room parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub internet access media room cats allowed dogs allowed on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance internet cafe

Just minutes from the North Dallas Tollway and Highway 121, Sonsrena Apartments offers a wide-variety of newly renovated 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments for rent. With a prime location in Frisco, TX, residents will love being just moments away from all the best shopping, dining, and entertainment the city provides. For those who enjoy staying in, our 8,000-square foot clubhouse features a theatre room, kitchen and gaming center, and 24/7 fitness center. At Sonsrena, residents will find the perfect mixture of work and play. Lounge poolside at one of our two pools and hot tubs, entertain guests at our poolside grilling stations, or utilize our business center and conference room with free Wi-Fi. Our comfortable and luxurious apartment homes have open floorplans, washer/dryer connections, nine-foot ceilings, oval soaking tubs, attached/detached garages, wood-burning fireplaces, and private balconies. Are you ready to experience the luxury of Sonsrena? Call today to schedule a tour!