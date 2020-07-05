9921 Danbury Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Cute single story home in great Frisco location close to mall and highways. Open floor plan with 2 eating areas. Large & inviting living room with gas log fireplace. Breakfast with window seat. Good size bedrooms with vaulted ceilings. Beautiful laminate and tile floors. No carpet in the house. Board on board fence adds privacy to the landscaped backyard. Available to move in on July 1, 2019. Don't miss!!! Pets are case by case. Submit TAR application with photo ID and most recent month pay stubs or proof of income. $45 app fee per adult. Tenant and agent to verify all information listed. Photos were taken before current tenant move in.