9921 Danbury Drive
Last updated May 29 2019 at 5:50 PM

9921 Danbury Drive

9921 Danbury Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9921 Danbury Drive, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Cute single story home in great Frisco location close to mall and highways. Open floor plan with 2 eating areas. Large & inviting living room with gas log fireplace. Breakfast with window seat. Good size bedrooms with vaulted ceilings. Beautiful laminate and tile floors. No carpet in the house. Board on board fence adds privacy to the landscaped backyard. Available to move in on July 1, 2019. Don't miss!!! Pets are case by case. Submit TAR application with photo ID and most recent month pay stubs or proof of income. $45 app fee per adult. Tenant and agent to verify all information listed. Photos were taken before current tenant move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9921 Danbury Drive have any available units?
9921 Danbury Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 9921 Danbury Drive have?
Some of 9921 Danbury Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9921 Danbury Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9921 Danbury Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9921 Danbury Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 9921 Danbury Drive is pet friendly.
Does 9921 Danbury Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9921 Danbury Drive offers parking.
Does 9921 Danbury Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9921 Danbury Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9921 Danbury Drive have a pool?
No, 9921 Danbury Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9921 Danbury Drive have accessible units?
No, 9921 Danbury Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9921 Danbury Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9921 Danbury Drive has units with dishwashers.

