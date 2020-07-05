9912 Fleetwood Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8

Immaculate, High demand 1-story townhouse in Great Location! Close to Stonebriar Mall, Highway 121 & Tollway. Modern kitchen with cherry cabinets, stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar, stoney tile, and pantry. Secluded master with separate shower, Separate living area could be office or play room. Very close to park. Must See! Don’t miss this great opportunity to call it your sweet home! {Tenant to verify all information} Visit our website, click (Rent), click (View Details) in this property listing for more information and click (Request Showing) to schedule showing. Property is not Section 8 approved. Min credit score 600. 1 month security deposit. Extra deposit required to cure background blemishes.