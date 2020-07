Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave Property Amenities parking pool garage

Well maintained 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home in the Preston Gables neighborhood. Kitchen features white cabinets, a walk in pantry and lots of counter and storage space. Open living area features a beautiful brick fireplace and a raised ceiling. Walking distance to highly rated and desirable schools including Centennial High School and Clark Middle School. Just minutes from Dallas North Tollway and 121. Close to dining, shopping, and entertainment.