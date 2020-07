Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful single story home with 4 bedrooms in highly desired Creekside At Preston subdivision of Frisco. Large Formal areas off entry and family room off eat-in-kitchen in the rear of the home, very private backyard and a great covered patio. Stone fireplace, extensive crown molding, master with oversized bath & walk in closet, radiant barrier to keep your utilities down. 3 secondary bedrooms generously sized and one off entry could be your study. A MUST SEE!