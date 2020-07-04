All apartments in Frisco
Frisco, TX
9446 Snowberry Drive
Last updated March 17 2019 at 1:22 AM

9446 Snowberry Drive

9446 Snowberry Drive · No Longer Available
Frisco
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Pool
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

9446 Snowberry Drive, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
Move-in ready. 1 story home close to Preston road in Frisco ISD. 3 bed room and 2 full bath. Neutral colors throughout. Just installed floor in family room, master bedroom, utility room and hall way. Large master bed room with walk-in closet, master bath and jetted tub, separate shower and double vanities. Kitchen overlooks dining and family room. Granite countertop, gas stove and refrigerator included. Nice and established neighborhood. Next to Community pool, play ground and park. A few mile drive to Stonebriar Mall and business park near highway 121 and Dallas North Tollway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9446 Snowberry Drive have any available units?
9446 Snowberry Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 9446 Snowberry Drive have?
Some of 9446 Snowberry Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9446 Snowberry Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9446 Snowberry Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9446 Snowberry Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9446 Snowberry Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 9446 Snowberry Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9446 Snowberry Drive offers parking.
Does 9446 Snowberry Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9446 Snowberry Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9446 Snowberry Drive have a pool?
Yes, 9446 Snowberry Drive has a pool.
Does 9446 Snowberry Drive have accessible units?
No, 9446 Snowberry Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9446 Snowberry Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9446 Snowberry Drive has units with dishwashers.

