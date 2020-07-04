9446 Snowberry Drive

Amenities

Move-in ready. 1 story home close to Preston road in Frisco ISD. 3 bed room and 2 full bath. Neutral colors throughout. Just installed floor in family room, master bedroom, utility room and hall way. Large master bed room with walk-in closet, master bath and jetted tub, separate shower and double vanities. Kitchen overlooks dining and family room. Granite countertop, gas stove and refrigerator included. Nice and established neighborhood. Next to Community pool, play ground and park. A few mile drive to Stonebriar Mall and business park near highway 121 and Dallas North Tollway.