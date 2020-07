Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave Property Amenities alarm system parking garage

Nice single story house with wood flooring. Study in front, Master in back. Good sized yard located in a very convenient location at Dallas Parkway and Main where you enjoy shopping area, sports facilities and City Hall. This house is equipped with alarm system, smoke detector and automatic sprinkler system. countertop in kitchen will be replaced. Neighborhood has fountain and community park.