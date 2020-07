Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities

Ready to move in now! Very clean home with laminate wood floors and tile in the common and high traffic areas. Light bright open plan with a large living room overlooking private backyard with a board on board cedar fence and large covered patio. Storage shed in the backyard stays. Frisco ISD! 2-inch blinds throughout. Newer appliances, again are very clean and well kept. Great location! All Utilities pay by tenant include yard care