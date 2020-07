Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave Property Amenities

Beautiful single story in the popular Trails community. Ready to move in with all the you need and close to all activities. Arched entries lead to second bedrooms, dining and kitchen. Kitchen features granite countertops, distressed cabinetry, beautiful backsplash and sit-in bar. Very large and elegant living room features 2 walls of windows with beautiful window treatments.