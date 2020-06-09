All apartments in Frisco
Frisco, TX
8627 Nicholson Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8627 Nicholson Drive

8627 Nicholson Drive · No Longer Available
Frisco
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Pool
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

8627 Nicholson Drive, Frisco, TX 75034

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
stainless steel
pool
playground
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
playground
pool
media room
Great House, Great Neighborhood, Great Schools....unbeatable value...5Bed-4Bath home with master on 1st level plus one more bedroom and full bath on the 1st level*Kitchen with Quartz counters, undermount sink, stainless appliances*large pantry*2living & 2 dining areas on 1st floor*2nd level has 3 more bedrooms & 2 full baths*Game Room*Media Room*Fresh Paint*Clean Carpet*Community Pool & Playground *Smart Home features include Nest Thermostats*Video Doorbell.*Ready for immediate move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8627 Nicholson Drive have any available units?
8627 Nicholson Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 8627 Nicholson Drive have?
Some of 8627 Nicholson Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8627 Nicholson Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8627 Nicholson Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8627 Nicholson Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8627 Nicholson Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 8627 Nicholson Drive offer parking?
No, 8627 Nicholson Drive does not offer parking.
Does 8627 Nicholson Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8627 Nicholson Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8627 Nicholson Drive have a pool?
Yes, 8627 Nicholson Drive has a pool.
Does 8627 Nicholson Drive have accessible units?
No, 8627 Nicholson Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8627 Nicholson Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8627 Nicholson Drive has units with dishwashers.

