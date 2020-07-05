8414 Pinnacle Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage

Totally remodeled & never leased! This is truly a rare find for a rental home. Awe inspiring décor with expensive finish-out. Homes of this caliber seldom become available. Lawn care & community pool are included in rent. Luxury amenities feature: Quartz counters & hall bathroom vanity, custom tile backsplash, stainless-steel appliances, gas range with double ovens (convection), SS farm sink with commercial disposal, refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher, breakfast bar with pendant lights, distressed wood floors throughout, French doors to study at foyer, flat screen TV bracket on stone fireplace, plantation shutters, custom WI closet at master, jetted tub, dual sinks, patio grill-playhouse-storage bldg included.