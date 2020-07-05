All apartments in Frisco
Find more places like 8414 Pinnacle Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
8414 Pinnacle Drive
Last updated July 29 2019 at 6:57 PM

8414 Pinnacle Drive

8414 Pinnacle Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Frisco
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8414 Pinnacle Drive, Frisco, TX 75033

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Totally remodeled & never leased! This is truly a rare find for a rental home. Awe inspiring décor with expensive finish-out. Homes of this caliber seldom become available. Lawn care & community pool are included in rent. Luxury amenities feature: Quartz counters & hall bathroom vanity, custom tile backsplash, stainless-steel appliances, gas range with double ovens (convection), SS farm sink with commercial disposal, refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher, breakfast bar with pendant lights, distressed wood floors throughout, French doors to study at foyer, flat screen TV bracket on stone fireplace, plantation shutters, custom WI closet at master, jetted tub, dual sinks, patio grill-playhouse-storage bldg included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8414 Pinnacle Drive have any available units?
8414 Pinnacle Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 8414 Pinnacle Drive have?
Some of 8414 Pinnacle Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8414 Pinnacle Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8414 Pinnacle Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8414 Pinnacle Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8414 Pinnacle Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 8414 Pinnacle Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8414 Pinnacle Drive offers parking.
Does 8414 Pinnacle Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8414 Pinnacle Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8414 Pinnacle Drive have a pool?
Yes, 8414 Pinnacle Drive has a pool.
Does 8414 Pinnacle Drive have accessible units?
No, 8414 Pinnacle Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8414 Pinnacle Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8414 Pinnacle Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Atherton
8655 Brookhollow Boulevard
Frisco, TX 75034
Kilby
8455 Grace Street
Frisco, TX 75034
Cortland Preston North
9440 Stratton Dr
Frisco, TX 75035
Station House
4141 Frisco Green Ave
Frisco, TX 75034
Republic House at Frisco Bridges
8568 Warren Pkwy
Frisco, TX 75034
Cortland Phillips Creek Ranch
6300 Farm to Market Road 423
Frisco, TX 75034
Olympus Boulevard
6255 Frisco Square Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Legends at Legacy
3700 Legacy Dr
Frisco, TX 75034

Similar Pages

Frisco 1 BedroomsFrisco 2 Bedrooms
Frisco 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFrisco Apartments with Pool
Frisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebriar

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District