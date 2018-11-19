7898 Greenvalley Lane

Great location in central Frisco close to Warren Sports Complex with easy access to Dallas North Tollway. Very open floorplan with big kitchen and family room. Master and second bedroom downstairs with its own full bathroom. Large gameroom and 2 bedrooms upstairs. Large backyard perfect for playtime. Owner maintains home warranty for easy repairs if needed. See this one today!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
