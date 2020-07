Amenities

dishwasher fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace Property Amenities

Location , Location , Location ! Beautiful one story house located in the heart of Frisco and close to all shopping center and major highways . House offers tall ceiling , lots of windows which allows plenty of natural light , 3 bedrooms , 2 full baths , great floor plan , gas fireplace , laminate flooring in living area and separate shower in master bath . Minute from 121 , Dnt , Collin community college , warren sport center , library, Ikea and Stonebriar mall!