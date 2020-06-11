All apartments in Frisco
7817 Inlet Street
Last updated August 9 2019 at 11:29 PM

7817 Inlet Street

7817 Inlet Street · No Longer Available
7817 Inlet Street, Frisco, TX 75035

dishwasher
pool
fireplace
refrigerator
dishwasher
fireplace
refrigerator
pool
Fantastic One Story. Excellent condition ready for move-in. Home has kitchen that opens to dining and family room. Spacious with tall ceilings. Bedrooms are separate from Master. Nice Size backyard. Home is walking distance to city of Frisco spray water park and HOA Pool. A few steps out the front door takes you to FISD'S outstanding Gunstream Elementary.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Does 7817 Inlet Street have any available units?
7817 Inlet Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 7817 Inlet Street have?
Some of 7817 Inlet Street's amenities include dishwasher, pool, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7817 Inlet Street currently offering any rent specials?
7817 Inlet Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7817 Inlet Street pet-friendly?
No, 7817 Inlet Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 7817 Inlet Street offer parking?
No, 7817 Inlet Street does not offer parking.
Does 7817 Inlet Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7817 Inlet Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7817 Inlet Street have a pool?
Yes, 7817 Inlet Street has a pool.
Does 7817 Inlet Street have accessible units?
No, 7817 Inlet Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7817 Inlet Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7817 Inlet Street has units with dishwashers.

