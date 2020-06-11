7817 Inlet Street

Fantastic One Story. Excellent condition ready for move-in. Home has kitchen that opens to dining and family room. Spacious with tall ceilings. Bedrooms are separate from Master. Nice Size backyard. Home is walking distance to city of Frisco spray water park and HOA Pool. A few steps out the front door takes you to FISD'S outstanding Gunstream Elementary.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
