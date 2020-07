Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities game room

One of the few homes in the area with upstairs game room included in floor plan. Kitchen with tile, granite, stainless steel appliances, gas stove and built in desk. Large master bed & bath located downstairs. Floor plan open and great for entertaining. Corner lot has large backyard with extended stone patio. More upgrades and features than most comparable homes in area make this one a winner! Pictures coming soon.