Last updated August 21 2019 at 3:12 AM

7693 Pacific Dunes Drive

7693 Pacific Dunes Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7693 Pacific Dunes Drive, Frisco, TX 75034
Frisco Lakes - Del Webb Retirement Community

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Amazing use of space in this delightful Gray Myst floor plan. Stop in the home-style kitchen first & marvel at all the room. Deep double sink, tons of cabinets, plus generous bay-windowed breakfast nook. An open breakfast bar & pass-through give you a peek into the roomy great room-dining combo. Double bank of sliders leads to a covered patio. Master suite has a delightful wall of windows, & the bath offers dual sinks, oversized step-in shower, & deep walk-in closet. Split bedroom plan offers privacy. Office has solid french doors, a full closet, & can be used as a third bedroom. ONE RESIDENT MUST BE 55 OR OVER TO RESIDE IN FRISCO LAKES. Tenant maintains yard but uses landlord's preferred lawn service company.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7693 Pacific Dunes Drive have any available units?
7693 Pacific Dunes Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 7693 Pacific Dunes Drive have?
Some of 7693 Pacific Dunes Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7693 Pacific Dunes Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7693 Pacific Dunes Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7693 Pacific Dunes Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7693 Pacific Dunes Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 7693 Pacific Dunes Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7693 Pacific Dunes Drive offers parking.
Does 7693 Pacific Dunes Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7693 Pacific Dunes Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7693 Pacific Dunes Drive have a pool?
No, 7693 Pacific Dunes Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7693 Pacific Dunes Drive have accessible units?
No, 7693 Pacific Dunes Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7693 Pacific Dunes Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7693 Pacific Dunes Drive has units with dishwashers.

