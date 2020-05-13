7693 Pacific Dunes Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Amazing use of space in this delightful Gray Myst floor plan. Stop in the home-style kitchen first & marvel at all the room. Deep double sink, tons of cabinets, plus generous bay-windowed breakfast nook. An open breakfast bar & pass-through give you a peek into the roomy great room-dining combo. Double bank of sliders leads to a covered patio. Master suite has a delightful wall of windows, & the bath offers dual sinks, oversized step-in shower, & deep walk-in closet. Split bedroom plan offers privacy. Office has solid french doors, a full closet, & can be used as a third bedroom. ONE RESIDENT MUST BE 55 OR OVER TO RESIDE IN FRISCO LAKES. Tenant maintains yard but uses landlord's preferred lawn service company.