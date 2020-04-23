All apartments in Frisco
Last updated November 22 2019 at 2:54 AM

7673 Daylily Way

7673 Day Lily Way · No Longer Available
Location

7673 Day Lily Way, Frisco, TX 75033

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Gorgeous Drees home in highly sought after Frisco ISD. Recent updates include a new fence, new upstairs carpet and the entire interior was re-painted. Floorplan features a study with french doors and built-ins, two-story formal living, formal dining, full bath, large kitchen with an island open to the family room with built-ins and wood floors, and a large master suite with dual sinks, separate shower and tub, and a huge walk-in closet down, with 3 large BRs, a gameroom-living with french doors for privacy, and 2 full baths up. Other features include plantation shutters, crown molding, spiral staircase, ceiling fans, beautiful landscaping, covered front porch, and a 3 car rear entry garage. HURRY!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7673 Daylily Way have any available units?
7673 Daylily Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 7673 Daylily Way have?
Some of 7673 Daylily Way's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7673 Daylily Way currently offering any rent specials?
7673 Daylily Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7673 Daylily Way pet-friendly?
No, 7673 Daylily Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 7673 Daylily Way offer parking?
Yes, 7673 Daylily Way offers parking.
Does 7673 Daylily Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7673 Daylily Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7673 Daylily Way have a pool?
No, 7673 Daylily Way does not have a pool.
Does 7673 Daylily Way have accessible units?
No, 7673 Daylily Way does not have accessible units.
Does 7673 Daylily Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7673 Daylily Way has units with dishwashers.

