7673 Daylily Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities game room parking garage

Gorgeous Drees home in highly sought after Frisco ISD. Recent updates include a new fence, new upstairs carpet and the entire interior was re-painted. Floorplan features a study with french doors and built-ins, two-story formal living, formal dining, full bath, large kitchen with an island open to the family room with built-ins and wood floors, and a large master suite with dual sinks, separate shower and tub, and a huge walk-in closet down, with 3 large BRs, a gameroom-living with french doors for privacy, and 2 full baths up. Other features include plantation shutters, crown molding, spiral staircase, ceiling fans, beautiful landscaping, covered front porch, and a 3 car rear entry garage. HURRY!