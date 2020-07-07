All apartments in Frisco
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7637 Fossil Ridge Drive

7637 Fossil Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7637 Fossil Ridge Drive, Frisco, TX 75034

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
pool
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
Enjoy park-like setting with beautiful greenbelt & creek views from the patio! Great location, close to Frisco down town with quick access to Dallas Tollway, Preston Road, Stonebrial Mall area.... The kitchen with granite counters opens to the family room & breakfast nook. Private master with sitting area & huge closet overlooks expansive view of native trees beyond low maintenance backyard. 3 bedrooms down(1 makes great study) share a bath. Curved staircase leads to game room, 4th bedrm & bath. Community pool, too. Pride in ownership shows throughout!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7637 Fossil Ridge Drive have any available units?
7637 Fossil Ridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 7637 Fossil Ridge Drive have?
Some of 7637 Fossil Ridge Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7637 Fossil Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7637 Fossil Ridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7637 Fossil Ridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7637 Fossil Ridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 7637 Fossil Ridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7637 Fossil Ridge Drive offers parking.
Does 7637 Fossil Ridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7637 Fossil Ridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7637 Fossil Ridge Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7637 Fossil Ridge Drive has a pool.
Does 7637 Fossil Ridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 7637 Fossil Ridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7637 Fossil Ridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7637 Fossil Ridge Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

