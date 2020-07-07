7637 Fossil Ridge Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities game room parking pool garage

Enjoy park-like setting with beautiful greenbelt & creek views from the patio! Great location, close to Frisco down town with quick access to Dallas Tollway, Preston Road, Stonebrial Mall area.... The kitchen with granite counters opens to the family room & breakfast nook. Private master with sitting area & huge closet overlooks expansive view of native trees beyond low maintenance backyard. 3 bedrooms down(1 makes great study) share a bath. Curved staircase leads to game room, 4th bedrm & bath. Community pool, too. Pride in ownership shows throughout!