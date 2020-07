Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace game room

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking garage media room

Look no further!! This home in Meadows of Preston has it all!! This home features 5 bedrooms, 3.1 baths, formal dining, formal living area, study, game room and or 5th bedroom could be used as a media room. Recently updated in immaculate condition. Don't miss out on this beautiful home!!