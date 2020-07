Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Open floor home features plenty of natural light, heart warming living area, with split bedrooms, master suite in the back of the home, and other 2 bedrooms at the front of the home with a shared bathroom. Lots of natural light throughout. Kitchen has granite, walk in pantry, tile backsplash, and lots of cabinets! This property will go fast!