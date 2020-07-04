All apartments in Frisco
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:00 AM

7533 Petersburgh Place

7533 Petersburgh Place · No Longer Available
Location

7533 Petersburgh Place, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

garage
fireplace
game room
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Very nice house in the heart of Frisco. Minutes away from Stonebriar Mall shopping area. Close to 121 and Dallas Tollway. One and a half story with game room upstairs. Split bedrooms. Nice view of the fountain from front door. A very family friendly area. Excellent Frisco schools. Please verify schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7533 Petersburgh Place have any available units?
7533 Petersburgh Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 7533 Petersburgh Place have?
Some of 7533 Petersburgh Place's amenities include garage, fireplace, and game room. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7533 Petersburgh Place currently offering any rent specials?
7533 Petersburgh Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7533 Petersburgh Place pet-friendly?
No, 7533 Petersburgh Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 7533 Petersburgh Place offer parking?
Yes, 7533 Petersburgh Place offers parking.
Does 7533 Petersburgh Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7533 Petersburgh Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7533 Petersburgh Place have a pool?
No, 7533 Petersburgh Place does not have a pool.
Does 7533 Petersburgh Place have accessible units?
No, 7533 Petersburgh Place does not have accessible units.
Does 7533 Petersburgh Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 7533 Petersburgh Place does not have units with dishwashers.

