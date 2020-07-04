Very nice house in the heart of Frisco. Minutes away from Stonebriar Mall shopping area. Close to 121 and Dallas Tollway. One and a half story with game room upstairs. Split bedrooms. Nice view of the fountain from front door. A very family friendly area. Excellent Frisco schools. Please verify schools.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7533 Petersburgh Place have any available units?
7533 Petersburgh Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 7533 Petersburgh Place have?
Some of 7533 Petersburgh Place's amenities include garage, fireplace, and game room. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7533 Petersburgh Place currently offering any rent specials?
7533 Petersburgh Place is not currently offering any rent specials.