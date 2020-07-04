7533 Petersburgh Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace oven Property Amenities game room parking garage

Very nice house in the heart of Frisco. Minutes away from Stonebriar Mall shopping area. Close to 121 and Dallas Tollway. One and a half story with game room upstairs. Split bedrooms. Nice view of the fountain from front door. A very family friendly area. Excellent Frisco schools. Please verify schools.