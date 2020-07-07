All apartments in Frisco
Find more places like 7230 Marsalis Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
7230 Marsalis Lane
Last updated March 17 2020 at 2:49 AM

7230 Marsalis Lane

7230 Marsalis Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Frisco
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7230 Marsalis Lane, Frisco, TX 75034
Frisco Lakes - Del Webb Retirement Community

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
ONE-YEAR LEASE AVAILABLE! Stylish 2-Bed, 2-Bath Copper Ridge floor plan - Terrific open kitchen w breakfast bar, family room, dining nook, spacious master, split bedroom arrangement, plus private study. Attached 2-car garage, & a charming shaded front porch will keep you comfortable. Home backs on to wooded area. Landlord pays HOA & handles yard care. Washer & Dryer included. LEASE TERM IS ONE YEAR. Frisco Lakes is a 55-Plus Active Adult Community built along the northern shore of Lake Lewisville, & offers hiking & biking trails, three outdoor pools, tennis, pickle ball, fitness center, social activities, & 3 Amenity Centers. At least one resident must be 55 or older.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7230 Marsalis Lane have any available units?
7230 Marsalis Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 7230 Marsalis Lane have?
Some of 7230 Marsalis Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7230 Marsalis Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7230 Marsalis Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7230 Marsalis Lane pet-friendly?
No, 7230 Marsalis Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 7230 Marsalis Lane offer parking?
Yes, 7230 Marsalis Lane offers parking.
Does 7230 Marsalis Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7230 Marsalis Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7230 Marsalis Lane have a pool?
Yes, 7230 Marsalis Lane has a pool.
Does 7230 Marsalis Lane have accessible units?
No, 7230 Marsalis Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7230 Marsalis Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7230 Marsalis Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Find a Sublet
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

MAA Frisco Bridges
3200 Rifle Gap Rd
Frisco, TX 75034
Kilby
8455 Grace Street
Frisco, TX 75034
Station House
4141 Frisco Green Ave
Frisco, TX 75034
Bell Frisco Market Center
4800 Printers Way
Frisco, TX 75033
Olympus Boulevard
6255 Frisco Square Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Villas of Chapel Creek
5775 Parkwood Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Skyhouse Frisco Station
6633 John Hickman Pkwy
Frisco, TX 75034
Legends at Legacy
3700 Legacy Dr
Frisco, TX 75034

Similar Pages

Frisco 1 BedroomsFrisco 2 Bedrooms
Frisco 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFrisco Apartments with Pool
Frisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebriar

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District