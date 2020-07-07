7230 Marsalis Lane

Amenities

ONE-YEAR LEASE AVAILABLE! Stylish 2-Bed, 2-Bath Copper Ridge floor plan - Terrific open kitchen w breakfast bar, family room, dining nook, spacious master, split bedroom arrangement, plus private study. Attached 2-car garage, & a charming shaded front porch will keep you comfortable. Home backs on to wooded area. Landlord pays HOA & handles yard care. Washer & Dryer included. LEASE TERM IS ONE YEAR. Frisco Lakes is a 55-Plus Active Adult Community built along the northern shore of Lake Lewisville, & offers hiking & biking trails, three outdoor pools, tennis, pickle ball, fitness center, social activities, & 3 Amenity Centers. At least one resident must be 55 or older.