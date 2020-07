Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking garage

COMPLETELY UPDATED WITH WOOD LOOK TILE ON ENTIRE LOWER LEVEL. ALL NEW KITCHEN APPLIANCES, NEW GRANITE , NEW CARPET UPSTAIRS. FOUR BEDROOMS, 2 BATHS...ALL NEWLY UPDATED. IT IS BEAUTIFUL! WALKING DISTANCE TO SCHOOLS AND PARKS, AND FISHING POND. DON'T MISS THIS ONE... it will NOT last long! LARGE GAMEROOM OR OFFICE IS UPSTAIRS, ALL OTHER ROOMS ARE DOWN.