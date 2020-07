Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground garage

FOR RENT!! Amazing corner lot property in Frisco ready for immediate move in. This home is packed with upgrades and has lots of character. The floorplan consists of four bedrooms, multiple living areas, and a very spacious island kitchen. The large backyard has a beautiful covered patio and built in playground. (owner is willing to remove playground if it is not needed) Lawn care is included in the rent. This is another MUST SEE and will not last long. MOVE IN TODAY!!