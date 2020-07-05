All apartments in Frisco
6870 Winston Drive
Last updated September 25 2019 at 6:42 AM

6870 Winston Drive

6870 Winston Drive · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Pool
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

6870 Winston Drive, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Nicely remodeled house in the heart of Frisco with great schools. 3 bedrooms, 2.1 bathrooms, 2 car garage. Beautiful kitchen with new granite counter tops, back splash and SS appliances. New floors in the living room. Great size bedrooms and huge game room upstairs. Washer, dryer and refrigerator included. 5 min to Hwy 121 and DNT, Stonebriar mall and all major stores and restaurants. Application fee $40 per each adult 18+, TAR application, DL copy and 2 months of paystubs. First month rent and security deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6870 Winston Drive have any available units?
6870 Winston Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 6870 Winston Drive have?
Some of 6870 Winston Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6870 Winston Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6870 Winston Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6870 Winston Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6870 Winston Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 6870 Winston Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6870 Winston Drive offers parking.
Does 6870 Winston Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6870 Winston Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6870 Winston Drive have a pool?
No, 6870 Winston Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6870 Winston Drive have accessible units?
No, 6870 Winston Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6870 Winston Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6870 Winston Drive has units with dishwashers.

