6870 Winston Drive

Nicely remodeled house in the heart of Frisco with great schools. 3 bedrooms, 2.1 bathrooms, 2 car garage. Beautiful kitchen with new granite counter tops, back splash and SS appliances. New floors in the living room. Great size bedrooms and huge game room upstairs. Washer, dryer and refrigerator included. 5 min to Hwy 121 and DNT, Stonebriar mall and all major stores and restaurants. Application fee $40 per each adult 18+, TAR application, DL copy and 2 months of paystubs. First month rent and security deposit.